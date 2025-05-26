Diginex Signs MOU To Acquire Matter DK Aps, Expanding Its Sustainability Data And AI Capabilities
The MOU values the equity of Matter at $13 million which will be paid through the issuance of Diginex ordinary shares valued at the 60-trading day trailing VWAP (volume weighted average price) as of 23 May 2025, and will subject to an 18-month lock-up period.
This strategic acquisition aims to enhance Diginex's portfolio by integrating Matter's advanced ESG data analytics, benchmarking and reporting capabilities. We expect the acquisition will enable Diginex to offer more comprehensive ESG solutions to organizations worldwide, helping them navigate the complexities of sustainability and meet evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations for ESG reporting.
"We are excited about the acquisition of Matter, which moves us into the ESG data space and aligns with our mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge AI tools to drive sustainable impact," said Miles Pelham, Chairman of Diginex ."Matter's expertise in ESG data complements our existing technology, broadens our offering and brings us into a sector with huge growth potential."
“This is an exciting opportunity to join forces with Diginex, and we're thrilled at what we can achieve together,” said Niels Fibæk, CEO of Matter .“As one, we can amplify our impact, delivering unparalleled data-driven insights to help organizations achieve their sustainability goals.”
