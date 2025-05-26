403
Germany reinstates compulsory military service as early as 2026
(MENAFN) Germany may reinstate compulsory military service as early as 2026 if voluntary enlistment falls short of meeting its NATO commitments, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Although conscription was abolished in 2011, rising tensions and perceived threats from Russia have prompted Berlin to revisit the policy.
Russia has rejected allegations that it poses a threat to NATO, calling such claims "nonsense" and accusing Western nations of using fear tactics to justify military expansion.
In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, Pistorius explained that Germany plans to adopt a model similar to Sweden’s, blending selective mandatory service with voluntary enlistment. The government hopes to pass related legislation by the end of 2025. Initially, the system will depend on volunteers, but if demand exceeds supply, conscription may become mandatory.
Earlier this month, Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated his intention to build Europe’s most powerful conventional army, pledging full financial backing for the Bundeswehr. He emphasized that NATO allies expect Germany to take on a greater defense role.
NATO has reportedly urged Germany to significantly expand its military forces, despite challenges such as high dropout rates. Pistorius noted that Germany needs to maintain a force of 460,000 soldiers and reservists, including 200,000 active-duty personnel.
Germany has become one of Ukraine’s top military supporters since the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022, providing heavy equipment such as Leopard 2 tanks while avoiding direct involvement.
General Carsten Breuer, the German chief of defense staff, has warned that Germany exists in a "grey zone" and should prepare to face potential conflict with Russia by 2029.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Germany was the world’s fourth-largest military spender in 2024, trailing only the U.S., China, and Russia. NATO’s total military spending reached $1.5 trillion, with European members contributing about one-third. Additionally, the EU has unveiled plans to raise €800 billion ($896 billion) to strengthen its defense industry and support Ukraine.
Russian officials have strongly criticized Europe's increasing militarization, warning that it signals preparation for war rather than support for peace efforts in the Ukraine conflict.
