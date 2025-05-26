Karolinska Development’S Portfolio Company Umecrine Cognition Resumes Patient Inclusion In Its Phase 1B/2A Clinical Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – May 26, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has resumed the inclusion of patients to the clinical phase 1b/2a trial evaluating the drug candidate golexanolone in PBC patients. In March, Umecrine Cognition announced that the study had been halted due to technical issues in the production of capsules used in the study, which, however, had no impact on patient safety.

Umecrine Cognition is developing a new class of drugs to alleviate cognitive symptoms caused by liver disease. The company's most advanced drug candidate, golexanolone, is currently being evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1b/2a clinical study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) who experience clinically significant fatigue and cognitive symptoms.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73%.

