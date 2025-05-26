403
Seagate Highlights Strategy to Build Long-Term Value in Today’s Data-driven World at 2025 Investor and Analyst Event
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2025 – Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, today hosted its 2025 Investor and Analyst Event and outlined the Company’s clear strategy to capture growth opportunities ahead, drive profitability and build long-term value for customers and shareholders.
“Technology innovation and AI are fueling exponential data growth and driving demand for the hard drive storage industry. Seagate today is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity with our Mozaic portfolio powered by market-leading HAMR technology. Our differentiated portfolio addresses critical data center challenges, including cost, scale and sustainability, enabling us to deliver storage solutions for customers from cloud to edge,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer.
“Since our last Investor and Analyst Event in 2021, we have made structural improvements to extend demand visibility, maintain supply discipline, optimize product mix, and streamline cost structure. We are a stronger company today thanks to the dedicated efforts of our global team. This is an incredibly exciting time at Seagate, and we are confident we have the right technology and strategy to lead the next era of storage in today’s data-driven world, while delivering enhanced value to shareholders,” concluded Mosley.
During the event, the Company outlined new financial targets for the period through FY2028, which are supported by the adoption of HAMR technology.
Additionally, Seagate announced today that its Board of Directors has increased Seagate’s share repurchase authorization to $5 billion, underscoring its commitment to capital returns and confidence in the future. The authorization does not have a time limit and any share repurchases will be dependent on Seagate’s financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, distributable reserves, and other factors deemed relevant by the Company.
