Crude Oil Leak Disrupts Production in Libya
(MENAFN) Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) reported on Saturday that a rupture in a crude oil conduit occurred close to the western city of Zawiya, leading to an immediate suspension of output at the Hamada oil field.
According to the NOC, the breach happened in the southern part of the Zawiya pipeline, triggering personnel to halt operations at Hamada while keeping the Zawiya installation operational to alleviate pressure within the pipeline.
“Intervention is ongoing to stop the leak, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause,” the company stated, noting that specialized response units have been sent to minimize any possible ecological harm.
Although the spill presents a hazard to the local ecosystem, the NOC highlighted that swift countermeasures were implemented to reduce the impact.
Libya, which possesses the continent’s largest verified oil deposits, has consistently dealt with infrastructure weaknesses due to prolonged conflict and insufficient investment in its energy industry.
