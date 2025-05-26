Guerbet : Changes In The Composition Of The Guerbet Board Of Directors.



Reorganization of the Board of Directors

Directors' terms of office reduced to 4 years

Appointment of Ms Michèle Lesieur and Mr Eric Drapé as independent directors Reappointment of two directors

Villepinte, May 23rd, 2025

Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast media and solutions for medical imaging, announces, following the Annual General Meeting of May 23, 2025:

- The reorganization of its Board of Directors

- The reduction of directors' terms of office to 4 years

- The appointment of Michèle Lesieur and Eric Drapé as independent directors

- Renewal of the terms of office of Céline Lamort and Marc Massiot.

Recomposition of the Board of Directors

Guerbet's Annual General Meeting today voted to reduce the terms of office of directors from six (6) years to four (4) years, in order to ensure compliance with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code of corporate governance for listed companies to which the Company refers. This change applies to all new directorships as well as to current terms of office, initially granted for a period of (6) six years.

Consequently, the terms of office of Claire Jouault Massiot and Céline Lamort, as well as those of Mark Fouquet, Didier Izabel and Jean-Sebastien Raynaud, expired at the Annual General Meeting. It should also be noted that Ms. Pascale Auger resigned as a director of the Company to the Board of Directors on the date of the Annual General Meeting. At the Annual General Meeting, two directors were newly appointed, and two directors were re-elected, bringing the total number of directors to nine (compared with 12 previously).

Appointment of Michèle Lesieur and Eric Drapé as independent directors

The Annual General Meeting has appointed Michèle Lesieur as an independent director for a three-year term.

Michèle Lesieur has extensive experience of managing companies in the healthcare sector, in both large groups and SMEs. She headed the Philips Group's international medical imaging business for several years before becoming President of Philips France from 2011 to 2016. In 2016, she became CEO of Supersonic Imagine, a listed medical imaging company, and organized its sale to the US group Hologic in 2019. Ms. Lesieur has also served as an independent director on the boards of EOS Imaging (2020-2021), Provepharm (2022-2023) and Intelligent Ultrasound (2021 to February 2025). She has been an independent director of Prodways Group since 2018 and of Intrasense since 2020. She today resigned from her directorship of Intrasense.

The Annual General Meeting appointed Mr Eric Drapé as an independent director for a four-year term.

Until 2024, Eric Drapé was Executive Vice President, Global Operations and a member of the Executive Committee of Teva Pharmaceuticals. In this capacity, he oversaw operations at over 50 sites, as well as Supply Chain, Quality and CSR, Purchasing, Engineering and Industrial Development activities worldwide. For over 35 years, Mr Drapé held a number of senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry, covering global operations and quality at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Pharma and Novo Nordisk. He brings a wealth of international experience, having held positions in Denmark, France, Israel and the USA. Mr. Drapé has also been a director of LFB since 2018.

Reappointment of Ms Céline Lamort and Mr Marc Massiot as Directors

Guerbet's Annual General Meeting also reappointed two Directors :

- Ms. Céline Lamort, member of the Board of Directors since 2015, Director representing the majority shareholder, for a two-year term;

- Marc Massiot, member of the Board of Directors since 2021, Director representing the majority shareholder, for a four-year term;

Guerbet's Board of Directors now comprises nine members:

Hugues Lecat , Chairman of the Board, independent Director*

Carine Dagommer , Director

Eric Drapé , Independent Director*

Marie de la Simone , Employee Director

Eric Guerbet , Director

Céline Lamort , Director

Michèle Lesieur , Independent Director*

Nicolas Louvet , Director

Marc Massiot , Director

The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere thanks to Pascale Auger, Claire Jouault Massiot, Marc Fouquet, Didier Izabel and Jean-Sébastien Raynaud for their contribution to the Board's work. He also warmly welcomes Mrs Michèle Lesieur and Mr Eric Drapé, and looks forward to their future collaboration.

*These 3 directors can be qualified as independent members under the criteria of the Afep-Medef Code.

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 99 years, with more than 2,905 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 9% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €841 million in revenue in 2024.

For more information, visit:

Contact :

Christine Allard – Senior VP Public affairs and communications

Email: ...

Phone: +33 6 30 11 57 82

