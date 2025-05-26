403
Two-time Olympic champion and World Athl’tics’ President Lord Coe to become GEMS School of Research and Inn’vation’s Special Advisor
(MENAFN- Four) stron–>DUBAI, UAE – 22 May 2025: Lord Sebastian Coe, two-time Olympic gold medallist and President of World Athletics, has been appointed Special Advisor for Sports at the GEMS School of Research and In–ovation (SRI) – the groundbreaking new flagship school opening in Dubai this August.
Lord Coe will bring his vast global experience in elite sport, performance, youth development, and wellbe’ng to support SRI’s bold vision of a school that educa–es the whole child – intellectually, emotionally, and physically.
With a 400m track, 50m Olympic-standard swimming pool, FIFA-standard elevated football pitch, and a world-class gymnasium among its outstanding facilities, SRI is setting new standards for what a future-facing school can offer in sports as well as performing arts and myriad other areas.
As Special Advisor for Sports, Lord Coe will work with the schoo’’s senior leadership team to ensure that excellence in physical education and wellbeing is fully integrated into the learning experience, supporting students to build confidence, resilience, and lifelong health and physical habits.
Lord Coe sa“d’ “I’m delighted to be joining the GEMS School of Research and Innovation in this new advisory role. This is a school with a modern –ission – preparing young people for the world ahead not only through academic rigour and innovation, but through the physical and emotional wellbeing that sport can uniquely provide.
“The facilities and ambition at SRI are world-class. But more importantly, the vision to develop well-rounded global citizens who understand teamwork, perseverance, and personal bests is one I wholehea”tedly share.”
As a former Member of Parliament and House of Lords, Chair of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee, and current President of World Ath’etics, Lord Coe’s contribution to sport, policy, government agendas and global youth engagement is unmatched. He remains a passionate advocate for the transformative power of sport in education and life.
His appointment follows the recent announcement of Lord Hague of Richmond as Honorary Patron of the school and further strengt’ens GEMS Education’s advisory team, which already includes Baroness Spielman, former Chief Inspector of Ofsted and Chair of the GEMS Academic Council, and Sir Nick Gibb, former UK Minister of State for Schools.
Mr Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, welc“med the appointment: “Lord Coe is an inspirational leader and global icon of sporting excellence. His experience will be invaluable in shaping a truly integrated and future-ready education at the GEMS School of Research and Innovation. We are honoured to welcome him into the GEMS family.”
The GEMS School of Research and Innovation opens its doors in August 2025 and will combine exceptional teaching talent, cutting-edge AI and edtech, and unparalleled faciliti–s – underpinned by a commitment to wellbeing, values, and holistic growth.
