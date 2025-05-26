Madre Integrated Engineering Leads Mangrove Planting Drive In Partnership With Mubadara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the spirit of the upcoming World Environment Day, Madre Integrated Engineering, in collaboration with Mubadara for Social Impact, proudly conducted a large-scale Mangrove Planting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative on May 17, 2025.

The event brought together over 70 employees-fondly known as“Madrians”-for a day dedicated to sustainability and community engagement.

At Madre, 400 is not just a number - it represents the heart of our operations: the outsourced professionals who serve as the backbone of our workforce across Qatar. On this day, they came together not just as colleagues, but as environmental champions, planting the seeds of a greener future-quite literally.

Held along Qatar's coastline, the initiative focused on the restoration and preservation of mangrove forests, which are essential to coastal protection, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration.

“As World Environment Day approaches, we are reminded that every action counts,” said by Melvin Mathew, COO, Madre Integrated Engineering.“CSR for us is not a formality - it's a chance to reconnect with nature, foster community spirit, and create real impact. Planting mangroves symbolized growth, resilience, and our commitment to a sustainable future.”

The event highlighted Madre's ongoing commitment to aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 and contributing to national and global sustainability goals.

Beyond planting trees, it nurtured a collective sense of purpose and environmental responsibility among all participants.

Madre extends sincere gratitude to all employees who participated, and to Mubadara Qatar for their vital partnership in making this green mission a success. As the mangroves take root, so too does Madre's ongoing commitment to sustainability, unity, and a greener tomorrow.