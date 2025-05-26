City University Qatar In Partnership With Ulster University Signs Mou With NAMA Social Development Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: City University Qatar in partnership with Ulster University has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Social Development Center NAMA, a centre affiliated with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work.

This agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between academic and community institutions in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to empower and build the capacity of youth. The MoU is designed to support young people in Qatar by offering outstanding educational and professional opportunities that enhance their skills, encourage innovation, and promote active community engagement.

The agreement outlines collaboration in areas such as the development and implementation of specialised training programmes & workshops. It also facilitates the exchange of academic and professional expertise as well as the development of awareness campaigns or joint events.

It also includes provisions for nominating annual scholarships for academic programmes, in addition to providing internship opportunities for young Qataris, children of Qatari mothers, GCC nationals, and individuals born in Qatar.

Executive Director of the Social Development Center NAMA Ghanem Salah Al Ali, said,“At NAMA, we believe in the importance of strategic partnerships that contribute to youth empowerment and future readiness. This agreement with City University Qatar, reinforces our commitment to providing a stimulating educational and training environment that meets the aspirations of our youth and supports the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”