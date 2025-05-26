MatterSuite Logo

MatterSuite Launches New Generative AI-Powered Features in Its Matter Management Software

MatterSuite unveils generative AI tools to boost productivity, streamline workflows, and enhance decision-making for legal teams.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CaseFox's new product, MatterSuite , has recently announced the rollout of new generative AI-powered features. These advancements are made to support legal professionals with fast NDA generation, smart legal research, and letter and email drafting.As a part of its mission, MatterSuite is pushing boundaries of legal tech innovations with its new generative AI features. These tools help legal teams draft NDA , summarize legal research, and generate legal letters, saving time for all members across legal teams and firms of all sizes.Recently, Manish Gupta, COO at CaseFox, Inc., mentioned that“today most of the in-house teams are expected to manage 30–40% more workload than they did just five years ago without a proportional increase in resources.”“By adding AI tools within MatterSuite, we are not just transforming legal tech but also the way legal teams manage their day-to-day operations. From reducing 50% of time on legal research to making drafting 10x faster, MatterSuite is becoming more than just a legal tool. It adapts to how teams work and evolves with their practice needs.”What's New with MatterSuite's Generative AI- AI-Powered NDA GenerationGenerate legal NDAs within minutes, add all clauses accurately, and customize the content of contracts according to jurisdictions and practice areas.- AI Legal Research AssistantSearch for numerous case laws, statutes, and regulations in seconds with MatterSuite AI. Get detailed insights, summaries, and citation suggestions.- Email and Letter DraftingDraft emails for clients or generate legal letters within seconds. Just input the prompt according to your requirement and get the desired and legally compliant answer.- Security-First AIAll MatterSuite AI features are built with data privacy and security in mind. Our A tools aren't trained using the client's personal data. All the information stays protected within the platform's encrypted environment.- AvailabilityMatterSuite's AI is now live, and all the tools are available for users across its web and mobile platforms. Users can directly use this feature within their dashboards.Explore more at href="" rel="external nofollow" mattersuitAbout CaseFox Inc.CaseFox Inc. is redefining legal tech with solutions that help legal professionals stay focused on what truly matters: practicing law. Our products are built to simplify complex legal operations, improve efficiency, and support firms of all sizes.MatterSuite is a Product By CaseFoxA modern, AI-powered matter management platform designed for all legal teams. Whether it's matter tracking, workflow automation, or legal research, MatterSuite helps teams stay organized and operate smarter.

