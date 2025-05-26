Power Star Pawan Kalyan’S 'They Call Him OG' To Hit Screens On September 25
DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to its X handle to make the announcement.
It wrote, "FIRING WORLDWIDE in cinemas on 25th September 2025... #OGonSept25"
It may be recalled that only a fortnight ago, sources close to the unit had confirmed that shooting of the film had resumed.
Shooting resumed with an adrenaline-pumping action sequence being shot in Hyderabad, where the next schedule is currently on.
The makers released a striking new picture from the set, offering fans a glimpse into the film's moody, intense visual palette. The image ignited buzz across social media, amplifying excitement for what's to come.
The much-awaited gangster action drama, headlined by Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is being produced by DVV Danayya & Kalyan Dasari under the prestigious DVV Entertainments banner. The film, which is a gangster drama, has Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the female lead.
Touted as“a feast of a massacre,” OG promises a gripping blend of stylized action and raw emotion. The latest schedule sets the tone with a power-packed sequence that sets the stage for the high-stakes drama ahead.
Adding to the intrigue, acclaimed Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi also plays a pivotal role, bringing a formidable layer of conflict to the narrative.
The ensemble also features Sriya Reddy in a commanding role and veteran actor Prakash Raj, further elevating the film's dramatic depth.
The film has triggered huge interest as fans believe it will have Pawan Kalyan weilding a Katana again.
Music for the film is being composed by S Thaman and its story is by Sujeeth. Cinematography for the film is by one of the country's finest cinematographers, Ravi K Chandran.
The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed because of shooting getting delayed. Now, it seems the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.
