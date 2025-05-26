White House Dismissed Scores Of National Security Council Staff: Report
It was not immediately clear how deep the cuts would be, or if the dismissals on Friday afternoon would reflect their totality, the report said.
Most NSC staffers are assigned to the White House from various federal agencies, and are expected to return to their original departments, including the State Department, Pentagon and intelligence agencies, it added.
The cuts were made under President Trump's new national security adviser, Marco Rubio, who is also serving as secretary of state, said The Post.
Since Michael Waltz was removed from his position as national security adviser, following a series of missteps, Trump administration officials have signalled that, a major scale-down of the NSC was imminent. Some have argued that the NSC had become bloated under previous administrations, the report added.– NNN-XINHUA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment