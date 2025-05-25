403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wake Up To A Symphony Of Flavour As Popeyes® Singapore Launches First-Ever Breakfast Menu Media Outreach Newswire APAC
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2025 - Breakfast lovers in Singapore, set your alarms for deliciousness! Popeyes Singapore is proud to announce the launch of its first-of-its-kind breakfast menu, rolling out island wide across all 19 outlets starting 28 May 2025.
Unique to Asia, the breakfast lineup, themed "Breakfast Symphony: Perfectly Tuned Flavours for Your Palate," promises an indulgent start to your day with bold Louisiana flair blended seamlessly with beloved local favorites.
"This marks a major milestone for us and a significant step forward for the brand across the region. This innovative menu represents our vision to become more than just a meal option - it's about creating memorable morning experiences that resonate with diverse tastes and lifestyles. Whether it is families gathering for a hearty breakfast, kids delighting in playful dishes, or individuals seeking comforting local flavours, our thoughtfully crafted items promise quality, indulgence, and authenticity in every bite," shared Jedrick Tan, CEO of Popeyes Singapore.
Signature Breakfast Creations: Bold, Balanced, Unmistakably Popeyes
Leading the breakfast symphony are two perfectly composed signature items:
New Breakfast Hours:4am–11am (24-hour outlets) | 7:30am–11am (selected outlets)
From Fried Chicken Favourite to All-Day Dining Destination
Since joining hands with Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Popeyes, in 2022, Fei Siong Fastfood has transformed Popeyes Singapore into an all-day dining sensation. The breakfast launch, along with café-style beverages and indulgent soft serves, marks Popeyes' bold evolution beyond its beloved fried chicken offerings.
With strong momentum, the brand is also expanding its footprint, with its 21st outlet opening soon at KINEX.
Unique to Asia, the breakfast lineup, themed "Breakfast Symphony: Perfectly Tuned Flavours for Your Palate," promises an indulgent start to your day with bold Louisiana flair blended seamlessly with beloved local favorites.
"This marks a major milestone for us and a significant step forward for the brand across the region. This innovative menu represents our vision to become more than just a meal option - it's about creating memorable morning experiences that resonate with diverse tastes and lifestyles. Whether it is families gathering for a hearty breakfast, kids delighting in playful dishes, or individuals seeking comforting local flavours, our thoughtfully crafted items promise quality, indulgence, and authenticity in every bite," shared Jedrick Tan, CEO of Popeyes Singapore.
Signature Breakfast Creations: Bold, Balanced, Unmistakably Popeyes
Leading the breakfast symphony are two perfectly composed signature items:
-
Poppy Cajun Stack : Layers of fluffy brioche buns, Popeyes Special Sauce, smoky turkey bacon, herb-infused sausage, Cajun-spiced hashbrown, freshly cracked egg, and luscious melted cheese from $8.90.
Chicken & Waffles Platter :
Made fresh to order, Golden waffles, crispy outside and fluffy inside, served fresh with your choice of juicy chicken thigh or aromatic sausage, accompanied by turkey bacon and eggs from $9.90.
-
Customisable Breakfast Platters featuring buttermilk pancakes or brioche buns, thick-cut sausage or fresh chicken thigh, egg, and more from $8.90.
Muffins and Poppy Junior Pancakes : The Junior Pancakes are paired with wholesome sides like corn and milk – a great options for little ones to start the day right from $5.50.
Poppy Cereal and
Chicken Porridge: Silky porridge, crispy Buttermilk Chicken Tenders, crunchy You Tiao-a comforting local breakfast from just $2.90!
New Breakfast Hours:4am–11am (24-hour outlets) | 7:30am–11am (selected outlets)
From Fried Chicken Favourite to All-Day Dining Destination
Since joining hands with Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Popeyes, in 2022, Fei Siong Fastfood has transformed Popeyes Singapore into an all-day dining sensation. The breakfast launch, along with café-style beverages and indulgent soft serves, marks Popeyes' bold evolution beyond its beloved fried chicken offerings.
With strong momentum, the brand is also expanding its footprint, with its 21st outlet opening soon at KINEX.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment