BEYOND Expo 2025 Unites Asia's Tech Titans To Shape A Smarter, Sustainable Future
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Asia's most influential tech showcase, BEYOND Expo 2025 , concluded yesterday at The Venetian Macao's Cotai Expo, celebrating its landmark fifth edition with record-breaking participation. Held under the visionary theme “Empowering Asia, Bridging the World” , the Expo hosted over 800 pioneering companies across sectors including AI, HealthTech, Clean Energy, Robotics, Lifestyle Tech, SportsTech and FinTech , alongside 25,000 visitors and 800+ global investors .
The Opening Ceremony on May 21 brought together an impressive lineup of Asian tech trailblazers who shared insights on the future of innovation under the banner “What's Next?” Featured speakers included Dr. Jian Wang (President, Zhejiang Lab; Founder, Alibaba Cloud), Carl Pei (CEO, Nothing), Dr. Burt Guo (CEO, Aerofugia), Zhaopeng Chen (CEO, Agile Robots SE), and Jingkang Liu (Founder, Insta360). In a landmark move, the Expo also witnessed the official launch of the BEYOND Founders Club (BFC) – a new elite network of 30 founding members comprising Asia's top tech entrepreneurs committed to fostering sustainable innovation and mentoring the next generation of visionaries. Dr. Lu Gang , BEYOND Co-Founder, stated,“When we launched BEYOND in 2021, our goal was to showcase Asia's technological capabilities to the world. Five years on, BEYOND Expo stands as a global platform where transformative ideas converge to create real-world impact.” Summits, Forums & Global Collaboration
Over 300 speakers headlined a packed three-day summit schedule, covering diverse topics including AI , Wealth & Investment , Web3+AI , Gen Z Innovation , Sustainability , SportsTech , FashionTech , and more. Forums such as the Asia-Europe Tech Forum , Japan Tech Forum , Middle East-Asia Forum , and ORIGIN Southeast Asia Tech Summit highlighted cross-border collaboration and regional opportunities. The BGlobal Summit opened with a keynote from H.E. Djauhari Oratmangun , Indonesian Ambassador to China, who emphasized Asia's booming investment landscape. Japanese statesman Takeo Kawamura underscored the need for global cooperation and cultural dialogue to drive inclusive growth. Investor Focus – Fund at First Pitch & Wealth Summit
With investor engagement at its core, this year's Expo featured the Fund at First Pitch competition, attracting 150+ startups and 100+ investors , providing real-time funding opportunities. The dedicated Wealth Summit , co-hosted with the Asian Family Legacy Foundation and Greenwich Economic Forum , brought together top investment minds to foster economic innovation. Recognizing Innovation – BEYOND Expo Awards
This year's BEYOND Best Choice Awards honored 25 outstanding companies from over 1,500 nominations , recognizing breakthroughs in tech, social impact, and business excellence. Special honors included the BEYOND Impact Awards , Gen Z Innovators , Medical Technology Excellence Awards , and Healthy Living Products Innovation Awards , celebrating changemakers aligned with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals . Jason Ho , Co-Founder of BEYOND Expo, said,“With the Founders Club and our robust summit series, we are shaping a future where technology drives positive global change. BEYOND is not just a platform-it's a movement.”
