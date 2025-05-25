Andrii Sybiha: Ukraine Seeks Azerbaijani Expertise In Demining
Andrii Sybiha said this at joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.
He added that during discussions with Azerbaijani officials, the two sides also covered cooperation in the area of demining.
"Azerbaijani demining technologies are greatly needed by Ukraine, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku," Ukraine's Foreign Minister said.
"Azerbaijan has its own technologies that are very much needed by Ukraine," he added.
