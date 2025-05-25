Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oman, Qatar Eye Closer Trade, Investment Coop.


2025-05-25 03:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 25 (KUNA) -- Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Al-Yousef and his Qatari counterpart Dr. Ahmad Al-Sayed, discussed on Sunday bilateral trade and investment fields to serve joint interests and push forward their economic development.
During the meeting, both sides also looked into the growing economic relations between Oman and Qatar and explored ways to strengthen joint cooperation in commercial and investment fields, according to Oman's official news agency.
During the visit, several visual presentations were delivered, including an overview of the Omani Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion's mandates, an introduction to the "Invest Oman" platform, and a showcase of the Ministry's strategic partnerships and overseas offices, the agency said. (end)
