AI-Enhanced Low-Code Platforms To Fundamentally Transform Smes

AI-enhanced low-code platforms will fundamentally transform competitiveness of small and medium enterprises (SME) in the next three to five years by democratizing access to sophisticated technology, experts say.

“These tools will enable small businesses to rapidly develop custom applications, automate routine processes, and implement data-driven decision-making without specialized technical expertise or significant capital investment, effectively levelling the competitive landscape with larger enterprises,” Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Vice President of Products at Zoho, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

The strategic advantage will shift from who can afford the most expensive technology to who can most creatively apply these accessible tools to solve business problems and enhance customer experiences.“SMEs that embrace these platforms will benefit from accelerated innovation cycles, reduced operational costs, and the ability to quickly adapt to market changes - transforming from technology followers into agile market disruptors capable of identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities faster than their larger, less nimble competitors,” Nizam said.

While SMEs adopt low-code platforms, operational challenges come first, with process automation leading the way. SMEs target repetitive, manual workflows like data entry, inventory management, and approval processes that drain resources and introduce errors.“They also prioritize data consolidation and reporting solutions, breaking down siloed information across departments to create unified dashboards that provide real-time visibility into business performance without specialized technical skills,” Nizam said.

On the customer-facing side, SMEs quickly implement customer management solutions that centralize communication histories and purchasing patterns, enabling more personalized service. They also develop self-service portals and mobile apps that allow customers to place orders, check status updates, or access information independently, reducing support costs while improving satisfaction through 24/7 accessibility and consistent experiences.

The adoption of AI-driven low-code development varies significantly between SMEs and large enterprises due to differences in resources, priorities, and operational needs.“SMEs typically prioritize rapid, cost-effective solutions that enable non-technical users to build and deploy applications quickly, helping them overcome skill shortages and accelerate digital transformation. Their focus is on agility, reducing development costs, and improving operational efficiency with minimal reliance on IT teams. However, they remain cautious about security and vendor lock-in risks due to limited resources,” Nizam said.

In contrast, large enterprises use AI-driven low-code platforms to complement their existing IT and AI teams, aiming to accelerate development cycles while maintaining strict governance, security, and compliance standards.“They focus on integrating low-code solutions with complex legacy systems and scaling innovation across multiple business units. While speed and ease of use remain important, their priorities emphasize managing complexity, ensuring enterprise-wide control, and enabling citizen developers within a robust framework. For enterprises, another common use case for low-code platforms is modernisation of their digital infrastructure. Thus, SMEs seek simplicity and speed, whereas large enterprises balance agility with control and scalability,” Nizam said.

Professional services and retail/e-commerce sectors are leading AI-powered low-code adoption among SMEs, with professional services firms rapidly implementing client management systems and automated reporting tools that leverage AI for insights and document processing. Manufacturing and logistics companies are increasingly implementing solutions for supply chain visibility, predictive maintenance, and quality control applications that leverage AI to optimize operations and reduce costs, particularly as these sectors face intense pressure to digitize processes while addressing labor shortages and supply chain volatility.

Retailers are embracing these platforms to create personalized shopping experiences, inventory optimization systems, and omnichannel customer engagement solutions without extensive development resources.

Healthcare SMEs follow closely behind, adopting AI-powered low-code platforms to streamline patient scheduling, billing workflows, and regulatory compliance tracking while maintaining strict data security.

Beyond app building, AI is helping SMEs optimize ongoing business processes by automating repetitive tasks, improving decision-making, and enabling rapid adaptation to market changes.“For example, AI-powered chatbots handle customer service inquiries around the clock, reducing response times and freeing staff for more complex issues, while predictive analytics help businesses forecast demand, manage inventory, and personalize marketing campaigns-leading to increased efficiency, cost savings, and higher customer satisfaction. Platforms like Zoho Creator, with its new Co-Creator capabilities, make these benefits accessible to SMEs by integrating machine learning for predictions, object detection, and workflow automation without requiring coding expertise,” Nizam said.

The Middle East, particularly Arabic-speaking markets, is experiencing accelerated low-code adoption driven by ambitious national digital transformation initiatives and diversification strategies.“Government-backed programmes in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are actively promoting digital skills and technology adoption among local SMEs, with particular emphasis on solutions that support Arabic language capabilities and regional business practices,” Nizam said.

Financial services and retail sectors are leading adoption in the region, with a distinct focus on mobile-first applications that cater to the region's high smartphone penetration rates. A notable regional trend is the emphasis on platforms that seamlessly integrate with Islamic banking requirements and support Arabic-language customer interfaces.“While adoption initially lagged behind global averages, growth rates now outpace many Western markets as Middle Eastern businesses leverage these technologies to overcome technical talent shortages and rapidly modernize legacy systems, with particular interest in solutions that combine AI capabilities with low-code development to accelerate their competitive positioning in global markets,” Nizam said..

Many SMEs mistakenly believe AI-powered low-code platforms require significant technical expertise to implement, when in reality these solutions are specifically designed for business users with domain knowledge rather than coding skills. Another misconception is that these platforms can only build simple applications, when the reality is that modern systems can create enterprise-grade solutions with complex workflows, integrations, and security features that rival custom development.

“SMEs often incorrectly assume adopting these platforms means replacing their existing systems entirely, when most are designed to integrate with and enhance current infrastructure. Perhaps most significantly, many small business leaders believe implementing AI-powered low-code solutions requires large upfront investments, not realizing many platforms offer scalable pricing models that allow starting small with focused applications that demonstrate quick ROI before expanding - making advanced technology accessible even with limited resources,” Nizam said.