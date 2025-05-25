Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GAC Launched Localization Initiative In Brazil, Debuts Five Core Models In The Brazilian Market.

GAC Launched Localization Initiative In Brazil, Debuts Five Core Models In The Brazilian Market.


2025-05-25 11:15:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global strategic model AION V, the urban intelligent pure electric SUV AION Y, the luxe-tech pure electric SUV HYPTEC HT, the value benchmark hybrid SUV GS4 HEV, and the high-quality pure electric sedan AION ES were officially unveiled. Brazil's legendary musician Gilberto Gil became the first GAC vehicle owner in Brazil. At the event, GAC officially signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Instituto Nacional de Metrologia, Qualidade e Tecnologia (Inmetro) to enhance Brazil's automotive industry competitiveness. Brazilian and Chinese government officials, business leaders and representatives gathered to witness this historic moment of China-Brazil automotive industry cooperation.

GAC introduced five models for Brazilian consumers: AION V, AION Y, HYPTEC HT, GS4 HEV, and AION ES at the Brazil Brand Launch and New Models Unveiling Event. Guided by "One GAC 2.0" global strategy, GAC has deployed its three major product lineups-GAC, AION, and HYPTEC-in Brazil, comprehensively addressing diverse mobility scenarios including family transportation, urban commuting, and shared mobility to meet Brazil's diverse consumer needs and green transition trends.

AION V, AION Y, and HYPTEC HT stand out with their stylish designs, premium quality, high-tech and long-range capabilities, will become an intelligent, safe, and reliable green mobility option for Brazilian consumers in the future. The GS4 HEV delivers robust power, smooth handling, and a combined range of over 1,000 km, striking a balance between performance and practicality. Meanwhile, the AION ES is GAC's flagship model tailored for shared mobility. Moving forward, GAC will collaborate with mobility platforms to offer Brazilians reliable and comfortable transportation experiences.

These five new models embody GAC's core strengths of "Top-tier Quality" and "Pioneering Technology", reflecting the company's precise insight into the Brazilian market's needs, and creating a better mobility experience for Brazilian consumers.

SOURCE GAC

MENAFN25052025003732001241ID1109592730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search