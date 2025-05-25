GAC Launched Localization Initiative In Brazil, Debuts Five Core Models In The Brazilian Market.
GAC introduced five models for Brazilian consumers: AION V, AION Y, HYPTEC HT, GS4 HEV, and AION ES at the Brazil Brand Launch and New Models Unveiling Event. Guided by "One GAC 2.0" global strategy, GAC has deployed its three major product lineups-GAC, AION, and HYPTEC-in Brazil, comprehensively addressing diverse mobility scenarios including family transportation, urban commuting, and shared mobility to meet Brazil's diverse consumer needs and green transition trends.
AION V, AION Y, and HYPTEC HT stand out with their stylish designs, premium quality, high-tech and long-range capabilities, will become an intelligent, safe, and reliable green mobility option for Brazilian consumers in the future. The GS4 HEV delivers robust power, smooth handling, and a combined range of over 1,000 km, striking a balance between performance and practicality. Meanwhile, the AION ES is GAC's flagship model tailored for shared mobility. Moving forward, GAC will collaborate with mobility platforms to offer Brazilians reliable and comfortable transportation experiences.
These five new models embody GAC's core strengths of "Top-tier Quality" and "Pioneering Technology", reflecting the company's precise insight into the Brazilian market's needs, and creating a better mobility experience for Brazilian consumers.
SOURCE GAC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Stocktwits Launches Cryptotwits, Bridging Traditional Finance And Crypto For 10M+ Investors
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment