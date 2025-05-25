403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Red Hat Unlocks Generative AI For Any Model And Any Accelerator Across The Hybrid Cloud With Red Hat AI Inference Server
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Red Hat AI Inference Server, powered by vLLM and enhanced with Neural Magic technologies, delivers faster, higher-performing and more cost-efficient AI inference across the hybrid cloud
BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT – MAY, 2025 - Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced Red Hat AI Inference Server, a significant step towards democratizing generative AI (gen AI) across the hybrid cloud. A new offering within Red Hat AI, the enterprise-grade inference server is born from the powerful vLLM community project and enhanced by Red Hat's integration of Neural Magic technologies, offering greater speed, accelerator-efficiency and cost-effectiveness to help deliver Red Hat's vision of running any gen AI model on any AI accelerator in any cloud environment. Whether deployed standalone or as an integrated component of Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) and Red Hat OpenShift AI, this breakthrough platform empowers organizations to more confidently deploy and scale gen AI in production. Inference is the critical execution engine of AI, where pre-trained models translate data into real-world impact. It's the pivotal point of user interaction, demanding swift and accurate responses. As gen AI models explode in complexity and production deployments scale, inference can become a significant bottleneck, devouring hardware resources and threatening to cripple responsiveness and inflate operational costs. Robust inference servers are no longer a luxury, but a necessity for unlocking the true potential of AI at scale, navigating underlying complexities with greater ease. Red Hat directly addresses these challenges with Red Hat AI Inference Server - an open inference solution engineered for high performance and equipped with leading model compression and optimization tools. This innovation empowers organizations to fully tap into the transformative power of gen AI by delivering dramatically more responsive user experiences and unparalleled freedom in their choice of AI accelerators, models and IT environments. vLLM: Extending inference innovation: Red Hat AI Inference Server builds on the industry-leading vLLM project, which was started by University of California, Berkeley in mid-2023. The community project delivers high-throughput gen AI inference, support for large input context, multi-GPU model acceleration, support for continuous batching and more. vLLM's broad support for publicly available models – coupled with its day zero integration of leading frontier models including DeepSeek, Gemma, Llama, Llama Nemotron, Mistral, Phi and others, as well as open, enterprise-grade reasoning models like Llama Nemotron – positions it as a de facto standard for future AI inference innovation. Leading frontier model providers are increasingly embracing vLLM, solidifying its critical role in shaping gen AI's future. Introducing Red Hat AI Inference Server: Red Hat AI Inference Server packages the leading innovation of vLLM and forges it into the enterprise-grade capabilities of Red Hat AI Inference Server. Red Hat AI Inference Server is available as a standalone containerized offering or as part of both RHEL AI and Red Hat OpenShift AI. Across any deployment environment, Red Hat AI Inference Server provides users with a hardened, supported distribution of vLLM, along with:
BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT – MAY, 2025 - Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced Red Hat AI Inference Server, a significant step towards democratizing generative AI (gen AI) across the hybrid cloud. A new offering within Red Hat AI, the enterprise-grade inference server is born from the powerful vLLM community project and enhanced by Red Hat's integration of Neural Magic technologies, offering greater speed, accelerator-efficiency and cost-effectiveness to help deliver Red Hat's vision of running any gen AI model on any AI accelerator in any cloud environment. Whether deployed standalone or as an integrated component of Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) and Red Hat OpenShift AI, this breakthrough platform empowers organizations to more confidently deploy and scale gen AI in production. Inference is the critical execution engine of AI, where pre-trained models translate data into real-world impact. It's the pivotal point of user interaction, demanding swift and accurate responses. As gen AI models explode in complexity and production deployments scale, inference can become a significant bottleneck, devouring hardware resources and threatening to cripple responsiveness and inflate operational costs. Robust inference servers are no longer a luxury, but a necessity for unlocking the true potential of AI at scale, navigating underlying complexities with greater ease. Red Hat directly addresses these challenges with Red Hat AI Inference Server - an open inference solution engineered for high performance and equipped with leading model compression and optimization tools. This innovation empowers organizations to fully tap into the transformative power of gen AI by delivering dramatically more responsive user experiences and unparalleled freedom in their choice of AI accelerators, models and IT environments. vLLM: Extending inference innovation: Red Hat AI Inference Server builds on the industry-leading vLLM project, which was started by University of California, Berkeley in mid-2023. The community project delivers high-throughput gen AI inference, support for large input context, multi-GPU model acceleration, support for continuous batching and more. vLLM's broad support for publicly available models – coupled with its day zero integration of leading frontier models including DeepSeek, Gemma, Llama, Llama Nemotron, Mistral, Phi and others, as well as open, enterprise-grade reasoning models like Llama Nemotron – positions it as a de facto standard for future AI inference innovation. Leading frontier model providers are increasingly embracing vLLM, solidifying its critical role in shaping gen AI's future. Introducing Red Hat AI Inference Server: Red Hat AI Inference Server packages the leading innovation of vLLM and forges it into the enterprise-grade capabilities of Red Hat AI Inference Server. Red Hat AI Inference Server is available as a standalone containerized offering or as part of both RHEL AI and Red Hat OpenShift AI. Across any deployment environment, Red Hat AI Inference Server provides users with a hardened, supported distribution of vLLM, along with:
-
Intelligent LLM compression tools for dramatically reducing the size of both foundational and fine-tuned AI models, minimizing compute consumption while preserving and potentially enhancing model accuracy.
Optimized model repository, hosted in the Red Hat AI organization on Hugging Face, offers instant access to a validated and optimized collection of leading AI models ready for inference deployment, helping to accelerate efficiency by 2-4x without compromising model accuracy.
Red Hat's enterprise support and decades of expertise in bringing community projects to production environments.
Third-party support for even greater deployment flexibility, enabling Red Hat AI Inference Server to be deployed on non-Red Hat Linux and Kubernetes platforms pursuant to Red Hat's third-party support policy.
-
Modernized infrastructure meets enterprise-ready AI - Tuesday, May 20, 8-10 a.m. EDT (YouTube)
Hybrid cloud evolves to deliver enterprise innovation - Wednesday, May 21, 8-9:30 a.m. EDT (YouTube)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment