357 Dead In Afghanistan Measles Outbreak, WHO Reports Sharp Rise In Cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that 357 people have died of measles in Afghanistan since the beginning of 2025. In its weekly epidemiological update released on Sunday, May 25, the WHO stated that over 55,000 suspected cases of measles have been recorded across the country.

According to the report, the highest incidence rates have been documented in the provinces of Helmand, Nuristan, and Badakhshan. The organization noted that during the 20th week of 2025 alone, more than 4,000 suspected measles cases were registered nationwide.

The weekly statistics further revealed that in that same week, 21 deaths related to measles were reported-19 of whom were children. This highlights the particularly devastating impact the outbreak is having on Afghanistan's youngest and most vulnerable population.

Specifically, six deaths were reported in Helmand, five in Kabul, and four in Herat. Additionally, one death was reported in each of the following provinces: Badakhshan, Badghis, Baghlan, Bamyan, Jawzjan, and Samangan.

Since the beginning of the year, Helmand, Nuristan, Badakhshan, Jawzjan, and Uruzgan have topped the list of provinces with the most suspected cases, indicating a widespread and ongoing health emergency.

WHO has called for urgent action, emphasizing the need for enhanced immunization coverage, rapid outbreak response, and stronger disease surveillance across Afghanistan. The ongoing political and economic instability has further complicated healthcare delivery and access to vaccinations in remote and conflict-affected areas.

Public health officials are urging national and international partners to support Afghanistan's efforts in controlling the outbreak, ensuring timely vaccination campaigns, and strengthening community health awareness to prevent further loss of life.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram