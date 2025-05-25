Five Underrated Strikers Arsenal Should Target Over Isak And Gyökeres This Summer

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Arsenal need a smart striker signing, not a €100m splurge. Here are five underrated forwards including names like Conrad Harder and Jonathan Burkardt who could be the right fit for Arteta's squad.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Viktor Gyökeres, but his price tag, reportedly around €100 million, may be too steep. A smarter alternative could be his teammate, Conrad Harder, who is six years younger and currently valued at just €24 million. Harder has had an impressive debut season in Portugal, netting 10 goals and 6 assists in 44 appearances, which equates to 0.97 goal contributions per 90 minutes.

While slightly behind Gyökeres (1.46 per 90), Harder offers a similar physical profile with speed, strength, and a powerful shot. For a club like Arsenal, which values potential and development, Harder could be a strategic investment at a far lower cost.

Evann Guessand has quietly become a central figure at Nice this season. Following strong loan stints at Lausanne-Sport and Nantes, the 23-year-old returned to Ligue 1 and posted 12 goals and 9 assists, averaging 0.64 goal contributions per 90. Standing at 1.88m (6'2”), Guessand brings physicality and presence, traits that Arsenals have lacked in their front line this season.

A dual-national who recently committed to the Ivory Coast at senior level, he's also drawing interest from West Ham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle. With a market value of €25m, he remains a very attainable option for the Gunners.

Despite a €65m permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain, Goncalo Ramos has found himself mostly on the bench this season. He started only a third of Ligue 1 matches and played a mere 6% of PSG's Champions League minutes, raising questions about his future in France.

Still, Ramos boasts 0.98 goals and assists per 90 minutes, a figure that shows potential when given a consistent role. Arsenal could take advantage of his situation, with PSG likely open to recouping part of their investment. For Arteta's system, Ramos could offer the balance of experience and hunger the team needs up front.

At just 20 years old, Santiago Castro is getting serious attention in Serie A with Bologna. After arriving for just €12m in January 2024, Castro has stepped into the spotlight, especially after Joshua Zirkzee's departure to Manchester United. His current tally of 11 goals and 9 assists in 50 appearances shows promise, with a contribution rate of 0.63 per 90 minutes.

Nicknamed "Mini Lautaro" due to his playing style and physical attributes, Castro's low centre of gravity and build-up play make him a stylistic match for Mikel Arteta's tactical setup. With his value still manageable, this may be Arsenal's best chance to sign him before his stock skyrockets.

Once considered one of Germany's brightest young forwards, Jonathan Burkardt had his momentum halted by a major knee injury in 2022. But after a full pre-season, he's bounced back in style for Mainz, scoring 17 goals and providing 3 assists in 28 matches this season.

With a contribution rate of 0.87 per 90, Burkardt has even matched Harry Kane's open-play goals tally in the Bundesliga this term. Now 25, he combines maturity with sharp movement and finishing. Qualities that could make him a budget-friendly yet effective signing for Arsenal's forward line.