Cloudburst In Rampur, Himachal | Haevy Flood Sweeps Away Vehicles, Blocks Roads!

Cloudburst In Rampur, Himachal | Haevy Flood Sweeps Away Vehicles, Blocks Roads!


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A sudden cloudburst near Rampur, Himachal Pradesh, triggered flash floods on Saturday evening, washing away 5-6 vehicles and damaging over 20 others. Roads were blocked, and water entered homes, causing panic among residents. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Authorities are assessing damages and initiating relief efforts.

