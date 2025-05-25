HONOR Announces Its Sponsorship With Al Hilal Saudi Club As Official Smartphone Partner

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, proudly unveils a landmark sponsorship agreement with Al Hilal Club Company, one of the Saudi Arabia's most celebrated football club and a powerhouse in Asian football.

This partnership represents a pivotal step for HONOR, deepening its engagement with Saudi consumers and aligning with the Kingdom's transformative vision for sports and cultural excellence.

The collaboration unites HONOR's cutting-edge technological advancements with Al Hilal's storied legacy, The leader of Saudi clubs and the most decorated Asian club in continental competitions.

This collaboration establishes HONOR as a brand that celebrates local values while pushing technological boundaries. By supporting Al Hilal, HONOR contributes to the Kingdom's people passion to football, positioning itself as a partner in Saudi Arabia's journey toward global prominence.

Al Hilal's decision to partner with HONOR over other tech brands underscores the brand's innovative prowess and its growing influence in the region, distinguishing it among other technology brands. Together, HONOR and Al Hilal share a vision of empowering communities through sports, amplifying Al Hilal's global stature while inspiring its passionate fanbase.

HONOR's mission to deliver intelligent, user-centric technology aligns seamlessly with Al Hilal's ethos of excellence and community engagement. Renowned for its advancements in artificial intelligence and camera technology, HONOR's smartphones offer unparalleled performance, enabling fans to capture and share moments with stunning clarity. This partnership positions HONOR to connect with Saudi youth, who are driving the Kingdom's cultural and technological evolution, fostering a sense of pride and unity that extends beyond the football pitch.

“Partnering with Al Hilal is more than a sponsorship-it's a shared vision for innovation, excellence, and community,” Mr. Jerry, Country Manager of HONOR Device KSA said.“Al Hilal's legacy of success and its passionate fanbase mirror HONOR's dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional experiences. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of fans and tech enthusiasts across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

The CEO of Al Hilal Club, Mr. Esteve Calzada, described the sponsorship agreement as a significant step for the club, aligning with its ongoing efforts to sign sponsorship deals with leading companies in their respective fields. He said: Modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, play a vital role in the digital advancement we are witnessing across all sectors. HONOR is one of the leading companies in the field of smart devices powered by AI, and through this sponsorship agreement, we look forward to achieving a mutually beneficial impact for both parties.

The timing of HONOR's partnership with Al Hilal is momentous, as Saudi football emerges as a global force. The Saudi Pro League has drawn international stars، Saudi Arabia's successful hosting of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in Jeddah showcased its capacity to stage world-class events, while securing the rights to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup cements its long-term vision as a global sports leader.

Additionally, hosting the AFC Champions League finals from 2025 to 2029 reinforces the Kingdom's role as a hub for Asian football, creating opportunities for clubs like Al Hilal to shine on an international stage. Saudi Arabia's sports renaissance is a cornerstone of Vision 2030, launched in 2016 to diversify the economy and enhance quality of life. The Kingdom has invested in football infrastructure, including the Kingdom Arena, Al Hilal's state-of-the-art home stadium, and training facilities that rival Europe's best.

Beyond football, Saudi Arabia's sports ecosystem is diversifying, with investments in golf, boxing, esports, and Formula 1's Saudi Grand Prix, which has become a marquee event since its debut in 2021. The Kingdom's sports tourism strategy, including events like the Esports World Cup, has attracted over 20 million visitors in 2024, contributing significantly to GDP. Al Hilal, as a cultural institution in Riyadh, embodies this transformation, uniting generations of fans and symbolizing Saudi Arabia's ambition to lead in global sports. The club's“Blue Power” fanbase, known for its vibrant tifos and record-breaking attendance, creates an electric atmosphere, with matches drawing tens of thousands of supporters and millions of online viewers across Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Al Hilal's global reach extends through its robust media presence and international fanbase, with broadcasts in over 50 countries and a social media following that competes with prominent Global clubs, driven by high engagement and a passionate digital community. This partnership enables HONOR to enhance fan experiences by integrating its technology into Al Hilal's community efforts, such as mobile experiences that informs and enriches team and fan interaction.

By combining HONOR's innovative devices with Al Hilal's commitment to fan engagement, the collaboration creates immersive experiences that strengthen the bond between the club and its supporters, reflecting their shared values of excellent connectivity.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in both HONOR and Al Hilal, reinforcing their shared commitment to excellence and community impact. By partnering with a club of Al Hilal's stature, HONOR strengthens its position as a brand that champions innovation and cultural connection, paving the way for continued collaboration that celebrates Saudi Arabia's vibrant sports heritage and global aspirations.

About HONOR :

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.