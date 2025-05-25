5 Key Developments Hinting At A New Faction War Between Triple H’S Stars And The Wyatt Sicks On Smackdown

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Uncle Howdy's Wyatt Sicks faction made a brutal return on SmackDown. Here are six signs Triple H could form a new five-member alliance to challenge them.

After a long absence, The Wyatt Sicks returned with force, unleashing chaos on the SmackDown roster. Uncle Howdy and his men viciously attacked The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and Candice LeRae in one sweeping statement.

In the aftermath, it seems likely that Triple H may be forced to bring the victims of the assault into one unified group. Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae share a common target and could align temporarily to take on The Wyatt Sicks.

Both tag teams - Street Profits and DIY have been wronged by the same enemy. That shared experience could push them into an alliance. Their combined strength might be the first serious threat Uncle Howdy's faction faces, setting the stage for major faction warfare.

The blue brand's tag team division has grown repetitive in recent months. Forming a faction with DIY and Street Profits will refresh the scene. Their alliance against the haunting presence of The Wyatt Sicks would bring a new energy and narrative that SmackDown desperately needs.

The possibility of a sixth member joining Uncle Howdy's side lingers. Alexa Bliss, recently back and competing in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, has been teased as an addition. However, her immediate storyline focus suggests WWE might delay her involvement with the group, allowing the feud to build more overtime.