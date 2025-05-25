Buying A Car Or Bike? Financing Could Be The Smarter Choice, Here’S Why
Some save, others finance. Even with cash, many finance. It seems wasteful, but financing helps keep your financial plans on track.
Even with enough cash, a 10-20% down payment is sufficient for a car or bike. Banks and finance companies cover the rest. Compare interest rates before borrowing.
Using all your savings for a vehicle leaves you vulnerable in emergencies. Financing is a safer option, allowing you to keep some savings aside.
Financing protects your emergency fund. Interest isn't a huge burden with manageable monthly payments. Startups may offer lower interest rates. Smaller EMIs make payments easier. Financing offers more advantages.
Before buying, understand finance options, interest rates, processing fees, late payment charges, prepayment and pre-closure charges, and company terms. Compare and make an informed decision.
