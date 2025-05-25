Ministry Of Transport And Logistic Services, Ministry Of Investment, Matarat, Mobily, Red Sea Global Headline Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Summit 2025



Over 30 speakers lead strategic conversations around seven core themes, including ESG, customer centricity and the impact of generative AI Running alongside Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo, the CPD-certified summit will feature expert-led sessions focused on empowering the next-generation workforce with forward-thinking industry strategies

As Saudi Arabia strengthens its position as a global logistics hub, Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo returns to the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC) from 27–29 May 2025. Taking place under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, the event plays a central role in supporting the Kingdom's logistics transformation. With the sector projected to reach $15 billion by 2030, the expo provides a timely platform for stakeholders to align priorities, explore new solutions and contribute to national development objectives under Vision 2030 (Source: Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services).

Forming a central part of the exhibition is Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Summit, returning for its second edition. The CPD-certified programme brings together public and private sector leaders and service providers to engage in constructive dialogue, share practical insights and address the sector's evolving needs. In line with the ambitions of the National Industrial Development & Logistics Program (NIDLP) to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, the summit offers a strategic platform to align on priorities and support the growth of a sustainable, agile and internationally competitive logistics landscape.

“Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Summit returns as an essential meeting ground for leaders shaping the future of supply chain, warehousing and logistics in the Kingdom,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events.“By bringing together a broad spectrum of voices, the summit plays a key role in guiding industry strategies aligned with Saudi Arabia's growth ambitions for the warehousing and logistics industry.”

This year's summit agenda is built around seven key pillars: transformation, resilience, collaboration, generative AI, customer centricity and ESG. Speakers will explore practical approaches to streamlining operations, expanding warehousing capacity, building risk-resilient supply chains and adopting AI to meet rising customer and market expectations. With logistics playing an increasingly strategic role in economic diversification and trade facilitation, the summit will also highlight the need for stronger cross-industry collaboration and investment in talent.

“Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Summit creates space for strategic and data-driven engagement across sectors. I look forward to sharing the stage with fellow industry leaders to address real challenges, share success stories and insights and develop a shared understanding of what's needed to move forward,” said one of the key speakers at the summit, Ali Hakami, Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer at Hana Water.

The speaker line-up features senior leaders and decision-makers from across the ecosystem, including Mutasim Al-Olayan, Strategic Planning Director, Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services; Alaa Banbelh, Director of New Logistics Program, Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services; Hala H. Alhuraibi, Aviation and Logistics Director, Ministry of Investment; Abdullah Munif AlMunif, Vice President for Commercial Business, Saudi Ports Authority; Sami Almoghirah, Logistics Director, Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company; Adeel Abdullah A Alsharif, Director of Materials & Logistics, Tahakom; and Wouter Nijland, Master Planning and Development Director, Matarat, among others.

A dedicated case study will be delivered by Michael Stockdale, Group Head of Supply Chain and Logistics, Red Sea Global, highlighting the application of strategic supply chain design and sustainability principles. One of the sessions, 'Ensuring Future Readiness: Building an Efficient and Resilient Supply Chain,' will prioritize discussions on striking the right balance between performance and cost in a resilient and efficient supply chain.

Running alongside Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo, Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Summit highlights the Kingdom's focus on logistics as a key enabler of economic growth and trade connectivity, contributing directly to Vision 2030 outcomes.

Visitor registration for the free-to-attend event remains open at . Entry is restricted to visitors aged 18 and above.