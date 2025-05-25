IOVA FRAUD: Suffer Losses On Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.? You May Have Been Affected By Fraud And Are Urged To Contact BFA Law (NASDAQ:IOVA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firmannounces that a lawsuit has been filed against Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) and certain of the Company's senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until July 14, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Iovance securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Sundaram v. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-04177.

Why was Iovance Sued for Securities Fraud?

Iovance is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The Company commercially launched its key melanoma treatment Amtagvi in February 2024. Iovance administers Amtagvi at the Company's authorized treatment centers (“ATCs”).

As alleged, Iovance repeatedly touted its ATCs as a driver of demand for Amtagvi. In truth, Iovance's ATCs were experiencing long timelines to begin treating patients with Amtagvi, and ineffective patient identification and patient selection for treatment was causing high patient drop-offs at the ATCs.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On May 8, 2025, Iovance reported disappointing financial results for 1Q25 and announced it was“revising full-year 2025 revenue guidance.” The Company blamed“recent launch dynamics,” including slow“treatment timelines for new ATCs” and“the variable pace at which ATCs began treating patients,” which“differs from center to center.” Iovance also blamed the poor results on high“patient drop-off” due to inadequate“patient selection” for treatment.

On this news, the price of Iovance stock declined more than 44%, from $3.17 per share on May 8, 2025, to $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025.

What Can You Do?

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

