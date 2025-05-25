Samsung To Launch Its Tri-Fold Phone This Year? Here's What We Know
According to respected tipster Yogesh Brar, Samsung's long-rumored tri-fold foldable is scheduled to be released in the third quarter of 2025. If this timing is correct, it would make its debut before the end of September, contradicting previous predictions that stated the bigger foldable would not appear until after this year's Galaxy Z series handsets had had their moment.
Galaxy Tri-fold all set to launch in Q3 this yearSamsung is only launching it in 2 markets : South Korea & ChinaLimited quantities with a price between $3000 - 3500
- Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 21, 2025
Additionally, the tipster confirmed earlier rumors that Samsung intends to launch this unusual smartphone in a restricted manner, first focusing exclusively on the Chinese and South Korean markets. Such a limited launch plan is not surprising given the triple-fold form factor and possible production problems. However, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was released on a single day worldwide, including India, and similar rumors also arose before to its introduction.
Compared to Samsung's existing foldables, which rely on a single hinge mechanism, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the soon-to-be Z Fold 7, the tri-fold gadget will represent a substantial advancement. It is anticipated that this next-generation model would have a dual-hinge arrangement, extending out in a Z shape to produce a significantly bigger display surface. The Mate X Ultimate from Huawei, which similarly has several hinges for more tablet-style usage, would be modeled after the design idea.
Production will allegedly be restricted despite the innovation, and it is unclear if Samsung plans to ramp up manufacturing in response to user demand. With a planned price range of $3,000 (about Rs 2,56,000) to $3,500 (roughly Rs 2,99,000), the tri-fold is probably only going to be attractive to a select group of early adopters and tech aficionados. It is priced far higher than the price of contemporary foldables and even high-end smartphones like the Apple iPhone Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra.
As always, official details remain under wraps, and Samsung has yet to confirm any of the leaks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment