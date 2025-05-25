Samsung To Launch Its Tri-Fold Phone This Year? Here's What We Know

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) It appears that Samsung will have one of its most exciting product lineups in 2025. The South Korean tech giant seems to be preparing for yet another ambitious release – a tri-fold smartphone - after releasing high-end versions like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Edge. The most recent rumor states that the Samsung dual-hinge smartphone would be available by the end of September. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the high-end phone would be expensive, possibly costing up to Rs 3 lakhs.

According to respected tipster Yogesh Brar, Samsung's long-rumored tri-fold foldable is scheduled to be released in the third quarter of 2025. If this timing is correct, it would make its debut before the end of September, contradicting previous predictions that stated the bigger foldable would not appear until after this year's Galaxy Z series handsets had had their moment.

Galaxy Tri-fold all set to launch in Q3 this yearSamsung is only launching it in 2 markets : South Korea & ChinaLimited quantities with a price between $3000 - 3500

- Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 21, 2025

Additionally, the tipster confirmed earlier rumors that Samsung intends to launch this unusual smartphone in a restricted manner, first focusing exclusively on the Chinese and South Korean markets. Such a limited launch plan is not surprising given the triple-fold form factor and possible production problems. However, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was released on a single day worldwide, including India, and similar rumors also arose before to its introduction.

Compared to Samsung's existing foldables, which rely on a single hinge mechanism, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the soon-to-be Z Fold 7, the tri-fold gadget will represent a substantial advancement. It is anticipated that this next-generation model would have a dual-hinge arrangement, extending out in a Z shape to produce a significantly bigger display surface. The Mate X Ultimate from Huawei, which similarly has several hinges for more tablet-style usage, would be modeled after the design idea.

Production will allegedly be restricted despite the innovation, and it is unclear if Samsung plans to ramp up manufacturing in response to user demand. With a planned price range of $3,000 (about Rs 2,56,000) to $3,500 (roughly Rs 2,99,000), the tri-fold is probably only going to be attractive to a select group of early adopters and tech aficionados. It is priced far higher than the price of contemporary foldables and even high-end smartphones like the Apple iPhone Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

As always, official details remain under wraps, and Samsung has yet to confirm any of the leaks.