Ukraine Celebrating Day Of Slavic Literacy And Culture

The Day of Slavic Literacy and Culture is not only a tribute to the past but also a reminder that language unites a nation.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a greeting from the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, posted on Facebook .

"Every year on May 24, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Slavic Literacy and Culture. Today, we honor the memory of Saints Cyril and Methodius. This is not only a tribute to the past but also a reminder that language is an instrument that unites a nation," the message reads.

The ministry recalled that in the 9th century, Cyril and Methodius created a new alphabet, later known as the Cyrillic script. They translated the Gospel, Psalter, and many other texts from Greek into Old Church Slavonic. Their work laid the foundation for the development of book publishing.

The oldest precisely dated Cyrillic book is the Ostromir Gospel, written in 1057. Later, the Cyrillic writing tradition was continued by Nestor the Chronicler, the author of The Tale of Bygone Years.

"However, the path of the Ukrainian language has not been easy. It has been banned multiple times, devalued, and driven out. Today, in times of war, it has once again become a symbol of our resistance and unity, a voice of truth. It is our cultural code that unites millions. Now more than ever, it is important to preserve, support, and nurture it daily - in conversations, creativity, songs, and thoughts," the ministry emphasized.

