A Clerk With Crores? Srinagar Official's Wealth Triggers ACB Probe

A discreet verification by the bureau revealed that Bhat owns multiple immovable properties, including a spacious house and additional structures in Firdousabad, Batamaloo, along with two sizeable plots of land in Mouza Nowgam. These holdings cover significant land areas, far exceeding the financial reach expected from his official income.

But the assets are not limited to real estate. The investigation uncovered that Bhat possesses several luxury vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, Renault Duster, and Maruti Wagon-R. The probe also revealed multiple suspicious transactions and unexplained cash deposits in various bank accounts, raising red flags about the source of his wealth.

Further scrutiny showed that Bhat and his family operate several bank lockers in J&K Bank and maintain a lifestyle inconsistent with his declared earnings. The bureau also highlighted substantial expenditures on the higher education of his children, which appeared disproportionate to his income.

“The subject public servant was also found to be maintaining a lifestyle that is inconsistent with his declared income,” an official spokesperson said.

In view of the above findings, a case has been registered against Bhat at ACB police station here for criminal misconduct, he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now