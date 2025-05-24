Portfolio Properties And Seacoast Properties Announce Merger, Strengthening Real Estate Services On Martha's Vineyard

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Portfolio Properties has merged with Seacoast Properties, uniting two trusted Martha's Vineyard real estate firms.

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Portfolio Properties and Seacoast Properties are pleased to announce their official merger, uniting two respected firms with a shared commitment to integrity, professionalism, and exceptional real estate service on Martha's Vineyard.Led by Broker Owner, Leslie Floyd, Portfolio Properties has built a strong reputation since its founding in 2014 for its ethical approach and deep-rooted dedication to the local community. By merging with Seacoast Properties - a trusted name on the island for over 30 years, currently led by Owner, David Adams - the combined firm is positioned to provide even greater value, expanded expertise, and continued personal service to clients.“This merger represents a natural alignment of values and vision,” said Leslie Floyd.“Our teams share the same dedication to serving the Vineyard community with integrity and care. We're excited to come together and move forward stronger than ever.”David Adams echoed the sentiment:“We have long respected the work Portfolio Properties has done and the relationships they've built. By combining our experience and resources, we're better equipped to guide our clients through every step of their real estate journey.”The newly unified team will continue to offer the same high level of service that clients have come to trust, now backed by a deeper bench of experienced professionals and local insight.We will soon unveil a refreshed brand identity that reflects our continued commitment to elevated service, refined style, and trusted expertise.

