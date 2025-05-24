Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas Starrer 'Spirit' By Sandeep Reddy Vanga

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures' Spirit features Prabhas as an angry police officer. The film is in pre-production and set to begin filming in 2025.

Following the blockbuster success of Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now collaborating with Prabhas on his next film, Spirit. Initially, Deepika Padukone was cast as the female lead but is no longer part of the project.

Rumors are swirling that Deepika Padukone is no longer part of Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit. Sources allege her exit was due to "unprofessional demands," though no official statement has been made by the actress or the film's team yet.

Triptii Dimri has replaced Deepika Padukone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit opposite Prabhas. Triptii and Vanga previously collaborated on the blockbuster Animal, where she gained widespread acclaim for her impactful performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Triptii Dimri will play the lead in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The filmmaker officially announced the casting on X, confirming Dimri's pivotal role opposite Prabhas in the highly anticipated film following their successful collaboration in Animal.

Triptii Dimri expressed her excitement on Instagram about joining Spirit, thanking director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the opportunity. She shared her gratitude and enthusiasm, calling it a dream project and looking forward to working alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Deepika Padukone refused to shoot more than six hours a day for Spirit and allegedly demanded additional payment, which reportedly led to her exit from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas-starrer film.

Spirit marks Prabhas and Tripti Dimri's first on-screen pairing. It's Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second film with Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga after Animal.