Izoologic Unveils New Cyber Threat Intelligence Suite At GISEC 2025 In Dubai
The newly launched threat intelligence suite includes four key modules:
IOC (Indicators of Compromise) FeedCyber Intelligence Advisory
Vulnerability Management
Malware Intelligence Data Feed
These offerings empower organizations to anticipate, detect, and neutralize cyber threats in real-time while staying compliant with regional and global security standards.
iZOOlogic has rapidly expanded its footprint across the UAE , now serving over 45 enterprise clients , including the country's largest bank and its leading airline . The company also boasts a growing portfolio across the broader GCC region , with strategic clients in Saudi Arabia (KSA) , Qatar , Kuwait , and Bahrain .
At GISEC 2025, iZOOlogic showcased how its proprietary technologies are helping financial institutions, airlines, telecoms, and government entities mitigate risk and maintain operational resilience in the face of increasingly complex cyber threats. The exhibit drew significant attention from CISOs, regulators, and regional partners keen to enhance their threat visibility and incident response posture.
The iZOOlogic business leadership team from London traveled to Dubai to support the event, meet with key customers, and explore new partnerships.“This has been an incredible opportunity to connect face-to-face with our UAE and GCC clients, many of whom rely on iZOOlogic to protect their most sensitive digital assets,” said the team in a joint statement.“We're proud to play a trusted role in strengthening the region's cyber defenses.”
The launch of the enhanced Cyber Threat Intelligence suite underscores iZOOlogic's ongoing commitment to innovation, intelligence-led defense, and strong regional partnerships.
For more information, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment