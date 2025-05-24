Cannes Film Festival Struck By Major Power Outage
About 160,000 households in the Alpes-Maritimes department lost power on Saturday.
A high-voltage line reportedly feel in the morning, electricity network operator RTE said on X.
The power cut came just hours after a fire at an electrical substation near Cannes overnight, weakening the grid.
Confirming the outage, Cannes Film Festival organisers said early activities were disrupted, adding that Palais des Festivals - the main venue - was forced to switch to an independent power supply.
It said in a statement:“All scheduled events and screenings, including the Closing Ceremony, will proceed as planned and under normal conditions.
"At this stage, the cause of the outage has not yet been identified. Restoration efforts are underway."
Meanwhile, screenings at the Cineum, one of the festival's satellite venues, were briefly halted.
Traffic lights in parts of Cannes and the surrounding city of Antibes stopped working after 10 am, causing to traffic jams while train services were also disrupted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment