UAE: Social Media Platform X Down? Hundreds Of Users Report Outage
Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, was glitching for hundreds of users in the UAE, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.
As of 4.33pm, the website showed 393 reports from users in the UAE. At about 4.38pm, 405 users reported glitches accessing the Elon Musk-owned platform.
The most reported problems were on the app with 53%, while 29% users had issues logging in. About 18% had issues accessing the website.
At about 5.58pm, Duba-based Filpina expat Liz told Khaleej Times that X was working fine for her but added: "Some tweets are showing, some are not."
Reuters reported that X was down for tens of thousands of users in the United States.
There were more than 25,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 1239 GMT, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
There were also reports of users in India facing issues with the platform.
"Tweets are opening but notifications are coming in bunches," Saba, who is based in New Delhi, India, told Khaleej Times.
Meanwhile, users of online gaming platform Roblox too faced issues in the UAE, according to Downdetector. As of 5.44pm, there were 265 reports.
