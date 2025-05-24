Reliance Industries To Invest Rs 75,000 Crore In Northeast India

MENAFN - KNN India)At the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit 2025, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a significant investment of Rs 75,000 crore in Northeast India over the next five years.

This initiative aims to bolster infrastructure, healthcare, clean energy, and digital connectivity across the region.

Ambani outlined six key commitments targeting all eight northeastern states. A major focus is on renewable energy, with plans to establish 350 compressed biogas plants that will convert organic waste into fuel for transportation and industrial use. Additionally, Reliance intends to expand solar power generation in the area.

In the healthcare sector, the Reliance Foundation has inaugurated a 150-bed cancer hospital in Manipur and is collaborating with Mizoram University on breast cancer research utilising genomic data.

An Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research Lab has also been set up in Guwahati, positioning the region as a potential healthcare and research hub.

On the digital front, Reliance Jio has already achieved 90 per cent population coverage with over 5 million 5G subscribers in the Northeast.

The company plans to double this number within the year and aims to introduce artificial intelligence solutions to schools, hospitals, enterprises, and homes.

Furthermore, Reliance Retail is set to enhance its procurement of local agricultural produce and invest in factories producing high-quality FMCG products, thereby supporting the region's artisan economy.

This comprehensive investment strategy is expected to generate over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities, significantly impacting the lives of the 45 million residents in the Northeast.

Ambani envisions the Northeast replicating the economic success of regions like Singapore, emphasising that the convergence of talent, technology, and connectivity will drive the region's advancement.

