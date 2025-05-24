Stalin Seeks 50 Pc Share In Central Taxes; Calls For Urban Transformation Mission And River Rejuvenation Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday made a strong pitch for increasing the state's share in central taxes and called for the launch of key development initiatives tailored to the state's needs, during his address at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in the national capital.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's fiscal concerns, Stalin demanded that the Centre increase the state's share in central taxes to 50 per cent.“We currently receive only 33.16 per cent against the promised 41 per cent,” Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X, reiterating the need for equitable federalism. He emphasised that this demand is not just financial but rooted in constitutional fairness and the spirit of cooperative federalism.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to the state's rapid urban growth, underscoring the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission.“Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India. On the lines of AMRUT 2.0, I stressed the need for a special mission to address urban infrastructure, housing, and mobility,” he said.

In addition, Stalin proposed a river rejuvenation project similar to the Centre's Clean Ganga Mission, focused on the southern rivers - Cauvery, Vaigai, and Thamirabarani.“I urged for a #CleanGanga-style initiative for these rivers, with project names in English to ensure national coherence while celebrating regional pride,” he stated. These demands were part of Tamil Nadu's broader vision to enhance economic resilience, environmental sustainability, and inclusive growth.

The Chief Minister's remarks come at a time when intergovernmental fiscal relations and urban development strategies are under active debate nationwide.

Stalin's participation in this year's NITI Aayog meeting is notable, as he had boycotted the previous session in July 2024, citing neglect of Tamil Nadu's interests in Union Budget allocations. This year, his attendance marks a renewed attempt to engage constructively with the Centre while asserting the state's key priorities on a national platform.