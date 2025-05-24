403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sony Launches GP-VPT3 / RMT-VP2
(MENAFN- Atteline) The Three-in-One Wireless Shooting Grip serves as a grip, a tripod, and a detachable remote commander, enhancing usability and convenience for greater freedom in capturing videos and still images
(Dubai, UAE, 21 May 2025) – Sony introduces the Wireless Shooting Grip / Tripod "GP-VPT3" and Remote Commander “RMT-VP2” featuring Bluetooth® wireless technology compatible with Alpha™ Series and Vlog Camera Seriesi. The "GP-VPT3" supports stable handheld shooting with a grip design optimised for ease of use and flexible shooting angles, accommodating cameras weighing up to 1.5 kgii. The grip can be used as a tripod and the remote commander can be detached and used as a remote control.
The ergonomically designed grip allows handheld shooting while performing key camera operations, such as zoom and focus, with one hand, regardless of dominant hand, for both still images and videos. The head mechanism allows for one-touch switching between self-portrait and outward shooting, and the tilt mechanism enables free angle adjustment.
The detachable remote commander is equipped with a MOVIE button, Zoom/Focus button, and C1 (Custom) button, allowing one-handed operation. This allows shutter operation from a distance so the photographer can be included in group photos and reduces camera shake in low-light conditions. The remote commander connects to Sony cameras and Xperia™ smartphones with a wireless communication range of approximately 10 miii. The grip and remote commander connect to the main unit without cables or receivers, maintaining dust and moisture proof performance during camera connectioniv.
The GP-VPT3 is available in black and white optionsv. The remote commander RMT-VP2 is also available for purchase separately.
Availability:
The GP-VPT3 will be available in selected countries in Middle East from June 2025 and the RMT-VP2 will be available in selected countries in Middle East from June 2025. A product video on the new GP-VPT3 and RMT-VP2 can be viewed here:
For detailed product information about:
GP-VPT3 please visit:
RMT-VP2 please visit:
###
About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
Darshini Makadia
Ruder Finn Atteline
Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
(Dubai, UAE, 21 May 2025) – Sony introduces the Wireless Shooting Grip / Tripod "GP-VPT3" and Remote Commander “RMT-VP2” featuring Bluetooth® wireless technology compatible with Alpha™ Series and Vlog Camera Seriesi. The "GP-VPT3" supports stable handheld shooting with a grip design optimised for ease of use and flexible shooting angles, accommodating cameras weighing up to 1.5 kgii. The grip can be used as a tripod and the remote commander can be detached and used as a remote control.
The ergonomically designed grip allows handheld shooting while performing key camera operations, such as zoom and focus, with one hand, regardless of dominant hand, for both still images and videos. The head mechanism allows for one-touch switching between self-portrait and outward shooting, and the tilt mechanism enables free angle adjustment.
The detachable remote commander is equipped with a MOVIE button, Zoom/Focus button, and C1 (Custom) button, allowing one-handed operation. This allows shutter operation from a distance so the photographer can be included in group photos and reduces camera shake in low-light conditions. The remote commander connects to Sony cameras and Xperia™ smartphones with a wireless communication range of approximately 10 miii. The grip and remote commander connect to the main unit without cables or receivers, maintaining dust and moisture proof performance during camera connectioniv.
The GP-VPT3 is available in black and white optionsv. The remote commander RMT-VP2 is also available for purchase separately.
Availability:
The GP-VPT3 will be available in selected countries in Middle East from June 2025 and the RMT-VP2 will be available in selected countries in Middle East from June 2025. A product video on the new GP-VPT3 and RMT-VP2 can be viewed here:
For detailed product information about:
GP-VPT3 please visit:
RMT-VP2 please visit:
###
About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
Darshini Makadia
Ruder Finn Atteline
Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment