Foodi Launches Industry First Food Rescue Feature To Combat Food Waste

Dhaka: foodi, a sister concern of the US-Bangla Group, officially launched its operations in 2024 with a commitment to redefining the food delivery landscape in Bangladesh.

Since its inception, the company has focused on advancing sustainable technology while continuously introducing innovative features in the food delivery sector.

In a significant move towards sustainable delivery and enhanced customer experience, foodi has launched a pioneering feature in its mobile app called "Food Rescue."

This new functionality allows users to repurchase unfulfilled orders at a reduced price, offering the same food items with greater cost-effectiveness. The goal is twofold: minimise food wastage and provide cost-effective options for customers, particularly during financially constrained moments.

The "Food Rescue" feature is now live across all delivery zones. When an order is cancelled or rejected, it is flagged within the app, and the user can repurchase the meal at a discounted rate. This innovation makes foodi the first food delivery platform in Bangladesh to implement such a sustainability-driven and customer-centric solution.

Md Shahnewaz Mannan, COO of Foodi, stated: "Through Foodi, we aim to reach every household in Bangladesh with meaningful and accessible food delivery solutions. The 'Food Rescue' feature is a strategic step to open new doors of convenience for our users while also addressing the important issue of food waste."

With this launch, foodi users can now enjoy delicious meals without straining their budgets, all while contributing to a more sustainable food ecosystem.

