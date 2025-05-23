How To Stay Safe And Secure When Dealing In Cryptocurrency

I find investing in cryptocurrency endlessly irritating - and, as I've already told you, quite

terrifying. There is nothing“simple” about it. It took me years to venture off a major exchange onto a decentralised one. Every time I engage, I can't shake the feeling I don't really know where I am. If I could describe my mood, it would be“tiptoeing”. It never seems to get any easier, knowing in the back of my mind that there is no one to call if I make the wrong move.

This is not a space you can sleep in either - literally. A few months ago I found out the Trump meme coin launched and although I'm not a meme coin person - too stressful! - I just had a feeling. Things were going well that weekend and, when the value went up significantly, I decided to get out. When I went to sell on the Solana network, nothing happened. It would not send. I figured the network was too busy and went to bed, planning to tackle it first thing in the morning. Famous last words in the cryptoverse. That decision cost me $8,000 (Dh29,383).

One of my crypto mentors is the Austin-based marketing whiz Mike Dillard, who has an online community on crypto, finance, and more. When I interviewed him recently and asked if he gets tired of all the 'bits and pieces', he didn't seem to know what I was talking about.“That's easy, that shouldn't be an issue at all,” he said finally, while I looked embarrassed on Zoom.

He uses a password manager to store his keys and passwords, and Coinstats to track his portfolio. No problems. Well, I agree with him - but to me, that stuff is easy, too. It's everything else that boggles. Granted, he did say that using a decentralised exchange puts a person in the top three per cent of users, so maybe I just can't handle it up there.

I don't know who can: it's every direction all the time. Recently, I tried to send crypto from an exchange to a new wallet, but it just would not go. Cue three different help agents. All not very helpful. It turns out you have to send money to the exchange from the wallet, so the exchange knows the wallet is real. That took a week to iron out. Meanwhile, someone in one of my online crypto groups said to no one in particular:“I don't know how you can sleep at night leaving crypto on an exchange”, and I wanted to shout:“I don't have a choice!”

Part of the stumble for me is all the layers of security, which I appreciate, but that also means there are always extra steps I never seem to anticipate. I try to fund an account, and the KYC (Know Your Customer) is outdated. Or, a linked bank account has become unlinked. Or, I do a new KYC and I don't turn my head right in the verification, or I can't seem to take a proper photograph of my ID. And, every time I send crypto anywhere, I think: 'did I just lose it?'

I've been in ongoing conversations with a crypto exchange in the UAE since January, trying to figure out why I can't fund it with my bank account. Just two weeks ago, someone finally realised I'd registered the account in the Bahamas. So, yes, it's possible I'm the problem. But is it too much to ask that things be slightly more intuitive?

Tackling the issue

In each of these moments, I've wanted to throw my toys out of the pram. And, sometimes, I do. Then I take some time to build up more patience, come back with my adult hat on, and tackle it piece by piece. I may lament them, but I know that each challenge makes me a little stronger, and just a little smarter.

That's the hidden gift of crypto that I will always come back to: the mental expansion that comes with learning something completely new, and the sense of complete personal responsibility that fills every corner. Even if I hate it. Even if I swear I'm done with it forever.