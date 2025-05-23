Why Did Mexican Singer Julion Alvarez Postpone His US Show?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mexican singer Julión Álvarez said he'll have to postpone his Texas show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington scheduled for Saturday. The sold-out show had sold nearly 50,000 tickets.

Julion Alvarez is known for hits like“Póngamonos de Acuerdo” and“Te Hubieras Ido Antes”.

Julion's team said they were“actively working to reschedule the performance as soon as possible.”

“Julión Álvarez extends his heartfelt thanks for your patience and continued support, and he looks forward to reuniting with his Texas fans very soon,” the statement read.

They also said that the previously purchased tickets“will be honoured for the new date,” but if the fans are unable to attend the rescheduled concert,“refund details will be provided.”

Citing“unforeseen circumstances”, the singer's management company, Copar Music, and the show's promoter, CMN, said Julion Alvarez was forced to cancel his Texas show because he is“unable to enter the United States in time for the event.”

Later, in a video message on Instagram, Julion explained that his work visa had been cancelled.“It's a situation that is out of our hands. It's the information I have and what I can share.”

This comes as the Donald Trump administration has tightened the immigration noose in the country. Several international artists have faced a visa situation that has impacted a handful of regional Mexican acts and events.

Earlier this month, Michelada Fest in Chicago was cancelled over uncertainty surrounding visas for artists.

However, it is unclear why Alvarez was not able to enter the US-whether it was because of Trump's new laws or the singer's older controversy.

Julion Alvarez controversy:

In August 2017, Julion Alvarez was named by the US Treasury Department in an investigation alleging money laundering and connections to drug trafficking.

This severely impacted his career: his social media accounts were shut down, and American companies cut ties with the Chiapas-born artist. As a result, Julion was effectively barred from performing in the United States.

That changed in May 2022, when the charges were officially dropped. At a press conference, Julion announced that everything had been“cleared up,” paving the way for a comeback many fans had been awaiting for nearly a decade.

After eight years, Julion Alvarez returned to the US in April with three historic, sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The concerts marked his first performances in America since the legal saga.

Following the Los Angeles shows-and this performance in Texas-Julion was gearing up for his long-anticipated 4218 Tour in the US, though official tour dates have yet to be announced.