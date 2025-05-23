Preventive Pest Control's K9 Teams Lead The Charge In Bed Bug Detection Across Las Vegas

Bed Bug Detection K9 Scout shown with giant black widow spider

- Diego Rodriguez, K9 Team Supervisor at Preventive Pest ControlLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the growing challenge of bed bug infestations in the Las Vegas Valley, Preventive Pest Control has introduced a cutting-edge solution: certified canine detection teams. These specially trained dogs are revolutionizing the way bed bugs are identified and managed in both residential and commercial settings.The Power of the Canine NoseBed bugs are elusive pests, often hiding in hard-to-reach places like crevices, baseboards, and furniture. Traditional inspection methods can be time-consuming and may miss early infestations. Preventive Pest Control's K9 units, trained over nine months and certified through the International Casino and Resort Working Dog Association, offer a more efficient alternative.“Our dogs can inspect a room in minutes, detecting even the smallest traces of bed bugs,” says Diego Rodriguez, K9 Team Supervisor at Preventive Pest Control.“This allows us to act swiftly, preventing minor issues from becoming major infestations.”Proven Accuracy and EfficiencyStudies have shown that trained bed bug detection dogs can achieve accuracy rates of up to 97.5% in controlled conditions. Preventive Pest Control's K9 teams have demonstrated their effectiveness in various settings, including hotels, medical facilities, and public transportation.A recent demonstration at a luxury resort and casino in Las Vegas showcased a K9 unit named Scout efficiently inspecting a 2,000-square-foot suite, highlighting the speed and precision these dogs bring to pest detection.Comprehensive Bed Bug SolutionsUpon detection, Preventive Pest Control offers a range of treatment options tailored to the severity of the infestation. Their services include:-Localized Heat Treatments: Targeted heat applications to eliminate bed bugs in furniture and mattresses.-Cryofreeze System: Utilizing CO2 gas to freeze and exterminate bed bugs and their eggs instantly.-Residual Treatments: Application of long-lasting products to prevent re-infestation.These methods ensure that properties are thoroughly treated, providing peace of mind to homeowners and business operators alike.Serving the Las Vegas CommunityPreventive Pest Control extends its services throughout Southern Nevada, including areas such as Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Summerlin. Their commitment to the community is evident in their proactive approach to pest management and customer education.About Preventive Pest ControlPreventive Pest Control is a locally owned and operated company specializing in comprehensive pest management solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, they offer services ranging from general pest control to specialized treatments like K9 bed bug detection.

