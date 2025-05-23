Make It In The Emirates 2025: Moiat And Noventiq Partner To Digitally Transform 20 UAE Factories With Industry 4.0 Technologies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE, Abu Dhabi: May, 2025 – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global digital transformation leader Noventiq to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies across the UAE's industrial sector.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, and Sergey Chernovolenko, President and COO of Noventiq, during the Make it in the Emirates 2025 event, currently underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will continue through 22.

As part of the agreement, 20 national factories will undergo digital upgrades to become model smart facilities, powered by cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

Noventiq will provide services valued at AED 3 million in support of MoIAT's Industry 4.0 program, contributing to the UAE's broader vision of advancing industrial innovation and digital transformation.