TEAMSTERS CONDEMN OKONITE's LIFE-THREATENING RETALIATION AS WORKERS STRIKE IN SANTA MARIA

Employer Cuts Medical Benefits Before Strike, Leaves Workers with Gaps in Coverage

SANTA MARIA, Calif., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 986 is demanding the immediate reinstatement of medical benefits for more than 160 workers at Okonite's Santa Maria plant after the company abruptly cut off their health care coverage.

"Shutting off workers' medical benefits is one of the most reckless and retaliatory moves I've ever seen from an employer," said Chris Griswold, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 986. "Our members are dedicated and hardworking people who make the cables that power entire cities. They deserve a fair contract with respect and dignity, not corporate cruelty."

Okonite ended workers' health care coverage on May 19, hours after workers voted down the company's last substandard contract offer, and before their strike began on May 20.

"I've worked at Okonite for years and never imagined they'd pull something this cruel. I need a monthly shot to stay alive, and now I'm being told it'll cost me a thousand dollars out of pocket," said Rick Olson, an operator at the Santa Maria plant. "They didn't just take away my benefits, they put my health and my life at risk."

Teamsters at the company are fighting for a fair contract with better pay and protections. Wages at the Santa Maria plant fall far behind those at Okonite's facility in Kentucky when accounting for cost of living.

"This fight is about fairness," Griswold said. "Okonite has the resources to do right by the people who built this company. It's time they showed it."

Okonite is the oldest independent wire and cable manufacturer in the United States. Teamsters at the company help power hospitals, military bases, transit systems, and major utilities including PG&E.

Teamsters Local 986 has represented workers throughout the Western United States, Hawaii, and Guam since 1948. For more information, visit local986 .

