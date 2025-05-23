XRP News: Join Xendex Presale Before Listing $XDX On Top Exchanges As Ripple Moves To Acquire Circle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple is reportedly moving to acquire Circle, the issuer behind stablecoin USDC and the excitement around the XRP ecosystem is reaching new heights. And as XRP's strategic momentum builds, XenDex is quickly becoming the most anticipated DeFi launch on the XRP Ledger. With just 5 days left in its presale, the window to purchase $XDX tokens at early-bird pricing is rapidly closing.









Early adopters are rushing in to secure tokens before listings go live on major exchanges like Binance, Gate.io, BitMart, MagneticX, MEXC, and FirstLedger.

What is XenDex on XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built entirely on the XRP Ledger, delivering high-speed, low-cost trading while integrating next-gen DeFi functionalities previously missing from XRPL. It's built to empower both everyday traders and seasoned crypto investors.

Features and Problems XenDex Aims to Solve on XRP Ledger

Despite XRP's speed and scalability, it lacks essential DeFi utilities. XenDex addresses these gaps with:



AI Copy Trading – Mirror expert trades in real-time

Lending & Borrowing – lend or borrow your crypto assets

Cross-Chain Trading – Swap tokens between XRP and Solana, BNB, and Ethereum DAO Governance – Let $XDX holders vote on major platform decisions

Advantages of $XDX

The $XDX token powers XenDex and rewards its holders with:



Voting rights for platform governance

Staking and liquidity farming rewards

Trading fee discounts Exclusive airdrops and early feature access

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

After the presale, $XDX will launch on top exchanges, including Binance, MEXC, BitMart, MagneticX, and FirstLedger, increasing visibility and global access.

Is XenDex a Legit Project on XRP?

Yes - XenDex is backed by a dedicated crypto-native team with experience on SUI and Cardano. The project is undergoing audits, also it integrates with trusted XRPL partners like Xaman and XRP Toolkit, and operates transparently with a long-term vision.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

Visit:

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

Setup Wallet: Use Xaman for trustline setup

How To Buy Link:

XenDex Presale Details



Soft Cap: Filled

Hard Cap: Nearly Filled

Presale Rate: 150 XRP = 1200 $XDX Time Left: 5 Days Remaining

Disclaimer : This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

