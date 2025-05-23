Trump Vs Harvard: Belgium's Future Queen Among Thousands Caught In Crackdown
The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students on Thursday - a move that affects more than 7,000 currently enrolled students, the Ivy League school said in a lawsuit to overturn the restrictions.Also Read | Harvard vs Trump: What is SEVP revocation row - all your FAQs answered
"Princess Elisabeth has just completed her first year. The impact of (the Trump administration's) decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation," the Belgian Royal Palace's spokesperson Lore Vandoorne said.
"We are analyzing this at the moment and will let things settle. A lot can still happen in the coming days and weeks," the Palace's communication director, Xavier Baert, added.What course is Princess Elisabeth pursuing
Elisabeth is studying Public Policy at Harvard, a two-year master's degree program that according to the university's website broadens students' perspectives and sharpens their skills for "successful career in public service".More about Belgium's future queen
The princess is heir to the Belgian throne, as the eldest of four children born to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Before attending Harvard, she earned a degree in history and politics from the UK's Oxford University.Also Read | 'Will do utmost...': Harvard President's heartfelt message to foreign students
Harvard said on Thursday the move by the Trump administration - which affects thousands of students - was illegal and amounted to retaliation.
