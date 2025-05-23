MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)A handful of bakeries in south and central Gaza, supported by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), have resumed bread production after dozens of trucks were finally able to collect cargo from the Kerem Shalom border crossing and deliver it overnight.

These bakeries are now operational distributing bread via hot meal kitchens. However, after nearly 80 days of a total blockade of humanitarian assistance, families still face a high risk of famine and far more aid is needed across all of Gaza.

“We are in a race against time to prevent widespread starvation,” said WFP Country Director Antoine Renard.“WFP will capitalize on every opportunity to deliver critical food supplies to Gaza's desperate population. However, this is just a drop in the bucket of what is needed to reverse the catastrophic levels of hunger. Humanitarian agencies require immediate, unrestricted, and safe access to flood Gaza with lifesaving aid. This is the only way to avert an entirely preventable disaster.”

Vital convoys entered Gaza this week carrying wheat flour and resources to support kitchen operations for hot meals. Other aid included baby formula, nutrition supplements for malnourished children, as well as medical supplies. But food assistance must go beyond one meal per day and more diverse food items are required to effectively push back the risk of famine. Distributing food parcels directly to families - the most effective way to prevent starvation - is still not allowed. That must change.

Over 140,000 metric tons of food – enough to feed the entire population for two months – is pre-positioned at aid corridors and ready to be brought into Gaza at scale.

We call on all parties to uphold this principle and facilitate swift, safe, and unimpeded aid delivery at scale to the more than two million people facing hunger across the Gaza strip.

Fresh bread returns for the first time in over two months as limited supplies reach bakeries overnight