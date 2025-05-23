EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Delticom AG: Suspension of the share buyback program in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2025

23.05.2025 / 16:10 CET/CEST

Hanover, May 23, 2025 – Delticom AG ("Company") announced in an ad hoc announcement dated March 3, 2025, the acquisition of treasury shares as part of a share buyback program for the period from March 4, 2025, to July 5, 2025.



In the announcement of the share buyback program, the Company already announced that it reserves the right to suspend the share buyback program at any time. In connection with the publication of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting no shares shall be repurchased. Therefore, no shares will be bought back by the credit institution acting on behalf of and for the account of the Company in the period from May 26 to 28, 2025 (including the first and the last day). <End of disclosure>





About Delticom: With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels. The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 70 countries, serving approximately 20 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal. As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 26,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request. Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks. Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets. In fiscal year 2024, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 482 million euros. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the company employed 117 people. The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807). On the internet at:





Contact:



Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1

31319 Sehnde

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: ...

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

