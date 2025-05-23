Delticom AG: Suspension Of The Share Buyback Program In Connection With The Annual General Meeting 2025
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 sentence 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In connection with the publication of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting no shares shall be repurchased.
Therefore, no shares will be bought back by the credit institution acting on behalf of and for the account of the Company in the period from May 26 to 28, 2025 (including the first and the last day).
With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 70 countries, serving approximately 20 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 26,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.
In fiscal year 2024, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 482 million euros. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the company employed 117 people.
The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).
