Helvetia and Baloise shareholders approve merger, paving the way to create a leading European insurer

Shareholders of Helvetia and Baloise vote in favour of merger of equals to form Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd

All proposals of both Boards of Directors have been approved, reflecting strong support for the transaction

Thomas von Planta elected future Chairman of the Board of Directors of Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd together with further announced members, subject to closing of the merger Upon closing of the merger, Helvetia Baloise will become the second-largest insurance group in Switzerland and a leading European insurer Based on a compelling strategic rationale, the shareholders of Helvetia Holding Ltd ("Helvetia") and Baloise Holding Ltd ("Baloise") approved the merger of equals to form "Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd" ("Helvetia Baloise" or the "Group") at their respective and separate Extraordinary General Meetings today. Thomas von Planta has been elected as future Chairman of the Board of Directors of Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd together with all proposed further new members. The registered office and headquarters of the Group will be in Basel, while St. Gallen remains an important location. These decisions were made conditional on the closing of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to customary regulatory and antitrust approvals. Thomas von Planta, future Chairman of the Board of Directors of the merged company and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baloise, says: "We appreciate the trust and confidence our shareholders have placed in us today. Building on this solid foundation, we are committed to shaping the future of the Swiss insurance industry. Together we will secure and further expand our attractiveness and competitiveness in both the domestic and European insurance market, thereby creating sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders." Thomas Schmuckli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Helvetia, says: "We are pleased that shareholders acknowledge the tremendous potential this merger unlocks. It is now up to us to take account of this trust and successfully realise the goals of the merger. Thanks to its broad range of expertise, our highly motivated management team, led by Group CEO Fabian Rupprecht, will be ideally placed to take the new company forward and achieve the ambitious goals of the merger." Helvetia Baloise will become the second-largest insurance group in Switzerland and one of the top 10 listed European insurers by market capitalisation with a business volume of CHF 20 billion and locations across eight countries and a global Specialty business. The similar scale, complementary markets, and high synergy potential of the two companies will provide a solid base for sustainable value creation. Strong cultural alignment, rooted in both companies' 160-year histories in Switzerland, supports a smooth integration process. The detailed voting results of both Extraordinary General Meetings can be found on the respective websites under and . All information and resources with regards to the merger are available on the respective websites under and . Analysts Peter Eliot

Helvetia Insurance Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, has grown since 1858 to become a successful international insurance group with strong Swiss roots, over 14,000 employees (FTE) and more than 6.7 million customers. It has always been there for its customers when it matters.

In the Swiss, Spain and GIAM (German, Italian and Austrian Markets) segments, Helvetia positions itself as a Local Customer Champion and supports its customers throughout their lives as their preferred provider. It also focuses on the rapidly growing segment of customers over 50. In all of its segments, and in the Specialty Markets segment in particular, Helvetia strives to generate growth as a global specialist in the international specialty lines business and in reinsurance. Thanks to its lean and flexible structures, Helvetia is able to focus on profitability in a cyclical business. At the same time, Helvetia uses its expertise in its European retail markets to offer specialty solutions to SME customers.

With a business volume of CHF 11.6 billion, Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 528.5 million and an IFRS period result of CHF 502.4 million in the 2024 financial year. The shares of Helvetia Holding AG are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange. Cautionary note

