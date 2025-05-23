India Post Payments Bank Partners With Aditya Birla Capital To Expand Credit Access

MENAFN - KNN India)India Post Payments Bank, a government-owned financial institution, has entered into a strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Capital Limited to enhance credit accessibility for customers across the country.

The collaboration aims to leverage the extensive postal network infrastructure to deliver diversified lending solutions to underserved markets.

The partnership integrates Aditya Birla Capital's comprehensive lending portfolio with India Post Payments Bank's widespread distribution network and digital capabilities.

Under the arrangement, India Post Payments Bank will serve as a referral partner for Aditya Birla Capital's loan products, including personal loans, business loans, and loans against property, targeting its existing customer base of 11 crore individuals.

Customers will access credit facilities through Aditya Birla Capital's digital platforms, which incorporate artificial intelligence and data analytics to provide personalised financial solutions.

The system is designed to facilitate streamlined processing with expedited approvals, reduced documentation requirements, and efficient disbursement procedures.

R. Viswesvaran, Managing Director and CEO, India Post Payments Bank, characterised the partnership as aligned with the institution's mission to provide comprehensive banking services to all segments of Indian society.

He emphasised that the collaboration would enable customers to access credit through simplified digital processes with flexible terms and conditions.

Under the partnership structure, India Post Payments Bank will function as a lead referral partner on a non-risk participation basis, with credit approval decisions remaining exclusively within Aditya Birla Capital Limited's purview.

This arrangement allows India Post Payments Bank to expand its service offerings while maintaining its focus on core banking operations.

The partnership represents a significant expansion of credit access infrastructure, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets where traditional banking penetration remains limited.

The collaboration combines government-backed distribution capabilities with private sector lending expertise to address financing gaps in underserved communities.

